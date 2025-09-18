Partly sunny, warm temps and a slight risk of thunderstorms

We’re starting to see our high pressure break down as we move into Friday. There will be a slight chance of thundershowers over the next couple of days with more wind later this weekend.

For Thursday night, we’ll see Increasing clouds with a low temperature in the mid 40’s. Light winds from the southeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Partly sunny for Friday with a high in the upper 70’s. North northeast wind around 10 mph becoming light and variable. A slight chance of thunderstorms for our local mountains.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with highs near 80°. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon. Increasing wind speeds throughout the day.

Sunday, mostly sunny with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high near 80°. Winds are getting breezy throughout the day.