A few thunderstorms this weekend with increasing wind speeds

Monsoonal moisture mixing with low pressure from the west, will make for an interesting weather weekend.

For Saturday, there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the region. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be around 5-10 mph, with gusts around 15mph.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds with wind speeds around 15-20 mph. High temps for the afternoon will peak into the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Overnight lows back down to the upper 40’s. Mostly cloudy overnight and a chance of showers.

Cooler for Sunday with more winds and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Plain. Winds around 10-15 mph, with wind gusts around 15-20 mph.