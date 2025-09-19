Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A few thunderstorms this weekend with increasing wind speeds

KIFI
By
Published 3:52 PM

Monsoonal moisture mixing with low pressure from the west, will make for an interesting weather weekend.

For Saturday, there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the region. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be around 5-10 mph, with gusts around 15mph.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds with wind speeds around 15-20 mph. High temps for the afternoon will peak into the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Overnight lows back down to the upper 40’s. Mostly cloudy overnight and a chance of showers.

Cooler for Sunday with more winds and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Plain. Winds around 10-15 mph, with wind gusts around 15-20 mph.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content