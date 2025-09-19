Skip to Content
Warm before storm chances

High pressure gently pushes out of here and we get more moisture from the south and its joined by another storm set up into Sunday which will cool us to more autumn temperatures. Best chances of storms is Sunday night at this point and storms linger into Monday for western Wyoming.

Highs in the upper 70s close to 80. We will still be chilly in the morning with lows in the 40s, so grab your jackets and coats, then remember to bring them home with you. We will see cooler temps for Monday when fall arrives at 12:19pm. Send us your videos of you or family falling, so we can see and make sure everyone can visualize the change. lol.

We immediately bounce back from the chill in the air and head into more above average temperatures.

We will have 70s for Saturday and Sunday with cool air by Sunday, and highs in the 60s. Chilly and windy with gusts to 20-30 especially around developing storms for Sunday night. Be prepared and download the First Alert Weather app.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

