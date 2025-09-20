A stormy Sunday gives way to a beautiful work week.

After a nice Saturday we're looking at big changes for Sunday. A front passing through combined with a separate area of low pressure plus some monsoonal moisture makes for a stormy Sunday. Expect off-and-on rain and storms with gusty winds at times. The rain will be welcome though, and for fall lovers the cooler air behind the front will be a welcome treat. Speaking of Fall, highs will only be in the 60s on Monday, meaning it will feel appropriate for the first day of Fall. The rest of the forecast though is decidedly un-fall-like. High pressure building in means we can expect plenty of sunshine and warming temps for the rest of the work week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s and low 80s; several degrees above average for this time of year.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

