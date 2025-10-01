Partly sunny for Thursday with a few isolated showers

As we head into Wednesday night, conditions will be mostly clear across the region, with just a slight chance of an isolated mountain shower. Temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees, and winds will remain light out of the southwest at about 5 mph, setting the stage for a calm and cool evening.

Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with a few isolated showers possible, especially in central Idaho. Despite the cloud cover, the day should feel pleasant overall. A deepening low-pressure system off the West Coast will enhance the southwesterly flow, helping temperatures in the lower elevations climb into the low to mid 70s. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, with a high near 75° and gentle southerly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

By Friday, the weather pattern begins to shift more noticeably. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop, accompanied by partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will settle in the upper 60s, and winds will pick up slightly from the south at around 10 mph. Friday night looks more active, with showers likely and the possibility of a thunderstorm. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday appears to be the wettest day of the forecast period. As the upper-level trough moves closer to the region, scattered rain is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs only reaching the lower to mid 50s. It’s a good day to keep the rain gear handy and plan for indoor activities if possible.