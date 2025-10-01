Seasonal temps with another cool blast coming
Fall weather is here and temps are around the usual average for this time of year, mid-to-upper 60s. Sun mixed with clouds and clearing ahead of the weekend. Breezes today hit 20mph for the hills and mountains. Slight shower chances remain for the valley today and we up the possibilities for storms into the central mountains and eastern highlands by Thursday and Friday. While some areas, Salmon and Pocatello hit 70 today, a noticeable drop in temperatures comes Friday with a stout low on top of us and it digs in keep highs in the 50s and overnights in the 30s.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather