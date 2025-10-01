Seasonal temps with another cool blast coming

Fall weather is here and temps are around the usual average for this time of year, mid-to-upper 60s. Sun mixed with clouds and clearing ahead of the weekend. Breezes today hit 20mph for the hills and mountains. Slight shower chances remain for the valley today and we up the possibilities for storms into the central mountains and eastern highlands by Thursday and Friday. While some areas, Salmon and Pocatello hit 70 today, a noticeable drop in temperatures comes Friday with a stout low on top of us and it digs in keep highs in the 50s and overnights in the 30s.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.