A few showers for Friday with widespread rain expected for Saturday

Tonight into Friday: Central Idaho will see lingering showers tonight, while Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming remain mostly dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies with lows near 50° and light southwest winds. Friday brings partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs will reach around 70°, with breezy southwest winds up to 20 mph.

A wet weekend is shaping up for Central and Eastern Idaho, with rain chances increasing as we head into Friday night and continuing through Sunday. Temperatures will trend cooler, and gusty winds will accompany the unsettled weather.

Friday Night and Saturday: Rain becomes more widespread Friday night, with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows will dip to about 45°. Saturday will be a wet and cooler day, with highs near 50° and steady west winds. Rain is likely throughout the day, with a 90% chance of precipitation.

Saturday Night into Sunday: Showers will likely continue into Saturday night, especially before midnight, with lows around 40°. Sunday remains mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and highs again near 50°, keeping the weekend cool and damp.