Chances of showers & a cold front moving in

Approaching fronts give us more showers and storms, central mountains take the hit this morning and will continue to absorb rain. Wapiti fire scare areas under flood watches in the western side of Idaho. Some showers and mixed precip this morning into the Challis and Lemhi County areas. Chilly air to start and warmer today with highs in the 70s. These nice pockets between waves become the saving grace for us, wince we'll be seeing a large area of cool air by the weekend push through and cool us down 15-20 degrees. Highs will only be in the 50s by Sunday and some will be below freezing for mornings. 60 -70% chances of storms from the mountains to the valley.

