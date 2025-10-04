One more stormy chilly day, then a warmup

Our rainy weekend continues, but clearing skies and a warming trend mean the workweek will be fairly nice.

Sunday, count on more clouds and showers for us with snow levels bouncing between 7000 and 9000 feet, depending on the time of day. We expect a few breaks in the clouds for some folks, but overall, another gray chilly day. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday, clearing skies but still cool with frost likely for some spots in the morning. Highs generally will only make it into the 50s, though a few spots will nudge the low 60s. A couple of lingering showers are possible in the southeast highlands and western Wyoming, but most of us will be dry with more sunshine. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be chilly with freezes likely for large portions of the region.

Tuesday - Thursday, mostly sunny and warming up. Each day starts chilly, but abundant sunshine means afternoon highs reach the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday and eventually low 70s for some areas on Thursday. Great days to get outside.

Friday - Weekend, increasing clouds and some shower chances as another front approaches the region. While timing is still up in the air, at the moment Friday looks to be the "warm-before-the-storm" with highs around 70 and afternoon thunderstorms. Saturday starts to cool down, but some lingering warmth means highs will be in the upper 60s with some shower chances. Sunday is trending cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of sun & clouds, and maybe a sprinkle.