An active pattern means more chances for rain and snow

A stormy pattern over the next week as a series of storms move through.

Sunday, mixed cloud cover, morning mountain snow showers give way to a few rain showers. The valleys may get a few showers as well, but we're not expecting a lot. Temperatures will still be cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. The winds will stick around with wind gusts pushing 30 mph in some spots.

Monday, clearing skies, a bit breezy, with cool to mild temps. A few overnight snow showers near the Montana state line give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will generally be in the 50s and 60s. Grab the jacket, but it might be mild enough for some of you to pull it off in the afternoon sun. Winds will back off, but won't go away entirely with steady winds averaging around 10-15 mph and gusts around 20.

Tuesday - Friday, a large dip in the jet stream means more moisture will be headed our way. Count on a few showers for Tuesday with more significant rain and mountain snow chances for Wednesday and Thursday. We'll start clearing out on Friday, but a few leftover showers are still possible. Daytime highs will cool each day with Tuesday warming into the upper 50s and low 60s, but by Thursday most of us will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Weekend, still far enough out that this could change, but at the moment it looks cool but quieter. Expect more sun with some high passing clouds, daytime temperatures will be in the 50s, and we only expect a small chance of a mountain sprinkle.