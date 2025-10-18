Cold front moving in for Sunday

A beautiful day today, but a big change tomorrow as a front rolls through.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Some clouds move in during the early morning hours, but otherwise we're not expecting a lot. Overnight lows will generally be in the 30s.

Sunday, mild and windy with rain as a front passes through. Count on morning rain for the central mountains, afternoon rain for the Snake River Plain, Island Park and the Teton valley, and evening rain/snow for western Wyoming and the southeast highlands. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and 60s but drop quickly after the front passes through.

Monday, clearing out with a few lingering morning snow showers in the mountains. Daytime highs will be much cooler as we mostly top out in the 40s. It will still be a bit breezy too so the chillier temperatures will be noticeable. Grab a jacket!

Tuesday - Friday, mostly sunny and quiet. High pressure building in means not a lot of drama for the work week. The only thing we expect to see is some passing clouds and a bit more wind for Wednesday thanks to a weak passing low, but we're not expecting any rain or snow from it. Highs will generally be in the 50s with some places reaching the low 60s by Thursday and Friday.