Clearing for the workweek, but more storms on the horizon

A cold front moving through brings rain, wind, and cooler temperatures. Luckily a few days of sun will help us warm up a bit.

Monday, clearing out with a few lingering morning snow showers in the mountains. Daytime highs will be cooler as we mostly top out in the 40s. It will still be a bit breezy too so that temperature drop will be noticeable. Grab a jacket!

Tuesday - Friday, mostly sunny and quiet. High pressure building in means not a lot of drama for the work week. Highs will generally be in the 50s with some low 60s by Thursday and Friday. The only thing we expect to see is some passing clouds and a bit more wind for Wednesday thanks to a weak passing low, but we're not expecting any rain or snow from it.

Weekend, more showers with another storm moving in. Count on cooler temps too with highs in the 50s for Saturday and the 40s for Sunday.