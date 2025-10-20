Warming trend this workweek with high pressure overhead

Staying breezy and cold for Monday night, thanks to our exiting area of low pressure from this past weekend. Overnight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 20’s,

Sunny and slightly warmer for Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 50’s for the Plain. Winds are looking lighter at speeds around 5 mph. Overnight lows for Tuesday night will drop down to the upper 20’s.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s.

Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the upper 50’s.

Friday is partly sunny for the day with high temperatures closer to 60°.