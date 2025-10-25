First significant mountain snow event of the season moving in

Clouds and showers are moving in as a storm takes aim at eastern Idaho and western Wyoming over the next 36 hours. We have Winter Storm Warnings for the Tetons and Gros Ventre Mountains with expected snow totals ranging from 10" - 18" by midday Monay. We also have Winter Weather Advisories for several other ranges in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming including the Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range with snow totals ranging from 3" - 6" for 6000-7000 feet and 6" - 12" expected for 7000 feet and above.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow levels will drop to about 6000 feet with places over 7000 feet seeing several inches of snow. Valleys will mostly stick to cold rain or a rain/snow mix. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s and 30s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray morning and midday shower that becomes more widespread in the late afternoon and early evening. Daytime highs will only reach the 40s for most of us. Snow levels start to drop Sunday night and may even dip below 6000 feet. A few locals in the upper Snake River Plain and the foothills above the plain may see a dusting of snow. Higher elevations above 7000 feet should expect several inches of new snow.

Monday, starting out mostly cloudy and breezy with lingering snow shower near the ID/WY state line. Those commuting to Jackson should some snow showers for the morning drive. Gradually we'll clear out through the day with sunshine by the afternoon and highs in the 40s.

Tuesday - Friday, a quiet stretch with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day and highs generally in the 50s. As of right now, Halloween night Friday looks quiet with temperatures in the 40s for Trick-or-Treating. Late night party goers won't have to fight the weather getting to and from their destinations, though the winds may pick up a bit ahead of a system on Saturday.