One more night of showers then we clear out

Tonight, scattered rain and snow showers. Gradually dropping temps into the 30s and 20s means those that continue to see precipitation will get some snow. For those in the Snake River Plain, the showers will move out just as it transitions to snow so we're not expecting any major totals for that region. It will also be a bit breezy with gusts in the 20s after midnight.

Monday, starting out mostly cloudy and breezy with lingering snow showers near the ID/WY state line. Those commuting to Jackson should expect some snow showers for the morning drive. Gradually we'll clear out through the day with sunshine by the afternoon and highs in the 40s.

Tuesday - Friday, a quiet stretch with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day and highs generally in the 50s. As of right now, Halloween night Friday looks quiet with temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating. Late night party goers won't have to fight the weather getting to and from their destinations, though the winds may pick up a bit ahead of a system on Saturday.

The weekend, increasing clouds and breezes as a front looks to brush by to our north. As this system is only a brush-by for us, rain will be pretty insignificant with the best chance happening in the central mountains and along the continental divide near island park. Afternoon temperatures will be fairly comfortable for this time of year, with most of us reaching the upper 50s.