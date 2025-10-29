Sunny and cool for Thursday and Friday afternoons

A weak cold front passing by this evening is pushing some cloud cover through the region with light winds. We’ll see a low temperatures in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain.

For Thursday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and cooler high temperatures in the upper 40’s. Light winds around calm to 5 mph. Overnight lows back down to the upper 20’s.

Friday will be sunny with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. Light southwestern winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows around the lower 30’s.

This weekend, there is some high pressure and slightly warmer weather as another weak cold front approaches from the west. We’re only counting on a few mountain rain and snow showers this Sunday and Monday.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of mountain rain for the afternoon. High temperatures for the Plain will reach the mid to upper 50’s.