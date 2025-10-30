Great weather for trick-or-treaters; slight chance of rain and snow this Sunday

Freezing temperatures tonight, with lows back to the mid to upper 20’s. Light winds and high-level clouds will be passing through the region. For Friday, we’ll see some passing cloud cover with light winds and seasonal temperatures. Look for high temps on Halloween afternoon reaching the lower 50’s. We’ll keep light winds in the forecast around 5mph.

For Saturday, there is a slight chance of rain in central Idaho, but for the rest of the region, we’ll remain dry and sunny. High temperatures for Saturday will be warmer, thanks to high pressure before Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures for the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop down to the lower 30’s.

For Sunday, a weak cold front is moving through the region, mainly to the north. This cold front will drop in a few mountain snow and rain showers. There is a slight chance of wet weather for the Snake River Plain. High temperatures will reach near 60° for the Snake River Plain.