Temperatures slide ahead of a weekend warm up

Published 3:48 AM

Cold front comes through and takes our temperatures down. It’s gonna be sunny and 48 today light winds. tonight chilly frozen and 25. More clouds in here for tonight 

Tomorrow will be warmer with sunshine and 51 for Halloween. Don’t forget to fall back Saturday night temperatures through the weekend holding steady in the 50s with dry conditions.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

