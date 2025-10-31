Partly cloudy with warmer temps this Saturday; A slight chance of showers Sunday

For Friday night, clouds will dominate the night sky, with temperatures dipping to around 30°. The winds will be light and variable, making for a calm evening.

Expect partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures this Saturday, with a slight chance of showers on Sunday. A weak cold front will move through the region late Sunday, bringing a small chance of rain and mountain snow. Ahead of the front, warmer air will be drawn into the area, making for a mild weekend overall.

On Saturday, the day starts mostly cloudy, but skies will gradually clear by midday. Highs will reach near 60°, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southwest at around 5 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with lows near 35° and light winds from the southeast.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with highs near 60°. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 35°.

The new workweek begins with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60°. Stormy weather is expected to arrive from the west coast later in the week, so stay tuned for updates.