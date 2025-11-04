More wind with a chance of rain and snow

For Tuesday night, we’ll see a chance of rain showers and some mountain snow. An overnight low in the upper 30’s. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20mph.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday morning and midday. A chance of rain for the afternoon and evening, with a high temperature in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. More scattered showers for Wednesday night. An overnight low around 40° South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday, there is a chance of showers with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. More scattered shower potential for Thursday night. A low temperature in the upper 30’s for the Plain. Winds overnight from the south around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

On Friday, showers are likely with a mostly cloudy sky. A high temperature in the lower 50’s.