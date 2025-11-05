Several fronts moving through the region with gusty winds and showers

A cold front arrives late Wednesday evening with spotty rain and mountain snow. Another front arrives late Thursday, with another shot at wet weather with gusty winds.

Overnight, it will be cloudy with a chance of showers. An overnight low temperature will drop to the upper 30’s for the Plain. Winds will be from the southwest around 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

There is a chance of showers for Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures reaching the lower 50’s for the Plain. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. For Thursday night there will be more winds with a low temperature in the upper 30’s. South winds around 10-15 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday showers are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 50°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.