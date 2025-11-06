Skip to Content
Gusty winds continue with a chance of showers   

Published 3:56 PM

Another front blows through the region for Thursday night and Friday. This will drive in more wind with a few spots of rain and snow.   

Scattered showers tonight with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 30’s for the snake river plain. Winds from the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.   

For Friday, there is a chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 50’s for the plain. Winds from the south-southwest around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.   

Clearing and cold for Saturday with highs in the 40’s. Lighter winds around 5 mph.   

We’ll see warming back to the 50’s for Sunday and Monday with more sunshine.   

