Another cold front passing through today

After several days of wind and shower chances thanks to a series of fronts, we have one more front to get through, then we finally see a quieter stretch.

Friday: mostly cloudy, breezy, with a few valley rain showers and mountain snow flurries. We're not expecting much in the form of precipitation, but a few spots in the mountains could get a couple of inches. Any rain in the valleys will be minimal. Winds will NOT be minimal (insert sarcastic shocked face). Expect widespread gusts into the upper 20s with some spots seeing gusts into the 30s, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be around average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight: clearing out, getting cold, but less windy. Clear skies and a chillier air mass means tonight will be rather cold. Expect overnight lows to dip into the teens and 20s. At least the wind chill shouldn't be much of a factor as breezes will be much lighter from about midnight onward.

Saturday, mostly sunny, cooler, not as windy. A nice day to get outside, but it will be on the cooler side with highs only in the 40s.

The rest of the forecast is rather quiet through the end of next workweek as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will build slowly with highs in the 40s and low 50s to start the workweek, then rise to the upper 50s and low 60s by next Friday. Speaking of Friday, we could see a brief shower or two that day, but at the moment, the system bringing that threat doesn't look very impressive.