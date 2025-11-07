Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Clearing out for Saturday with chilly temperatures

We have a cold front moving out of our region for Friday night. We’ll have a few snow and rain showers late Friday with clearing skies by Saturday morning.

Friday night low temperatures will drop to the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. We’ll see the teens for overnight lows in the higher elevations. Winds from the south around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40’s. Lighter winds for the weekend around 5 mph.

High pressure builds in over this weekend, warming us up back to the 50’s for Sunday. Mostly clear skies for the entire weekend. Overnight lows back to the lower to mid 20’s.

Heading into Monday with a few clouds and breezy afternoon winds. High temperatures will reach the mid 50’s.

