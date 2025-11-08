Several quiet days ahead, but stormier weather does eventually come return.

Looking forward to several quiet days ahead as high pressure takes control keeping storms to our north. Count on partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through Wednesday. We start the week off a bit cool with highs in the 40s and 50s for Sunday, but slightly warmer temps each day means highs in the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday will be the norm. Thursday kicks off a change with an approaching front. Winds pick up, clouds slowly move in, and by Friday expect scattered showers with valley rain and mountain snow. With the front passing through on Friday, that will be our stormiest day of the week. By the weekend we start to quiet down a bit, but it will be much cooler. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be below average, only reaching the 30s for mountain communities and low 40s for the valleys.

