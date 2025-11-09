A few nice days ahead, but rain/snow does eventually return.

Looking forward to several quiet days ahead as high pressure takes control keeping storms to our north. Count on partly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Temperatures slowly build each day with highs in the 50s for Monday, and then upper 50s and low 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday kicks off a change with an approaching front. Winds will pick up, clouds move in, and by the afternoon expect scattered showers with valley rain and mountain snow that continues into Friday. By the weekend temperatures will be much cooler. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be below average only reaching the 30s for mountain communities, and low 40s for the valleys. We may have a stray shower or two for the weekend as well, but it won't be nearly as significant as what we see on Thursday and Friday.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

