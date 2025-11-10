Dry and chilly into mid-week

Clouds give way to partly sunny skies today. Take a jacket or hoodie when you head out the door. High 54. Light winds. Below freezing tonight with clouds then clearing. Low 29. Veterans Day will be dry, with sunshine and 55.

Some patchy freezing fog may be here for morning driving on Wednesday with a temp of 31. Sunny for the day and 57. Thursday brings slight chances of showers with partly sunny in the afternoon and 61. 80% chance of showers show up Thursday night and freezing or below at 30 degrees.

Friday will have rain and snow in the morning, High 42. Friday night showers end. Low 22.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather