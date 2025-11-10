Mostly sunny skies for Tuesday

A system passing by to our north will deliver some wind and cloud cover for Monday night. Overnight lows will drop to around 30° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Light winds from the southwest around 0-5mph. Overnight lows back to the lower 30’s.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Wednesday with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Light winds from the southwest around 5mph. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid 30’s.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with high temperatures near 60°. A storm system moves in for Thursday night, with a chance of rain mixed with snow showers. A low temperature in the mid 30’s.

Rain and snow showers likely for Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s. Gusty winds with wind speeds around 15 mph.