Nice for Wednesday with stormy weather arriving Thursday night

We expect a mix of conditions this week, ranging from cloudy nights to sunny afternoons and a chance of showers heading into the weekend.

For Tuesday night, skies will turn increasingly cloudy with temperatures dipping to around 35°. Winds will remain light and variable in direction.

On Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies dominate the day with highs near 55°. A gentle north-northeast breeze around 5 mph will shift to light and variable by afternoon. Overnight temperatures will settle near 35°, accompanied by light southeast winds.

Thursday, sunshine returns with highs near 60°. Winds will start from the east at 5–10 mph before shifting south-southwest later in the day. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph. For Thursday night, expect increasing clouds and a 50% chance of showers after 11 PM. Overnight lows will hover around 40°.

Showers are likely for Friday morning, tapering off by midday. Gusty winds with high temperatures near 50° under mostly cloudy skies. Snow levels will remain high Thursday—around 8,500–9,000 feet in the Sawtooths and Central Mountains—but will drop to 6,000–6,500 feet by Friday morning. Valley floors in the eastern Magic Valley and Snake River Plain should stay snow-free.