Veterans Day sunshine shows up

Veterans Day will be sunny and 55. Winds S later 5-10mph.

More clouds tonight and 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday and 57

Still freezing Wednesday night and 31.

Thursday will still be warming to the low 60s ahead of shower chances into the night about 60% after midnight.

Friday 60% chance of rain in the morning, possibly mixed with snow for the mountains, early. High 49. Low 31with a slight chance of showers Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny 47 and cold Saturday night 27.

Sunday has clouds and a slight 30% chance of showers and a high of 46, low 26.

Monday 40% chance of showers, high 44.