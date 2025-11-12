Warmer temps for Thursday ahead of stormy weather

High pressure will keep conditions calm and sunny through Thursday afternoon, but changes are on the way. A cold front and low-pressure system will move in Friday, bringing stronger winds and a chance of rain and snow. Another round of unsettled weather is expected late Sunday into Monday.

Tonight, skies will start cloudy before clearing to partly cloudy, with lows near 35°. Winds will be light, shifting north around 5 mph after midnight. Thursday looks pleasant and sunny, with highs near 60° and light northeast winds turning southwest at about 10 mph. We’ll see increasing wind speeds into the afternoon and evening.

By Thursday night, clouds return with a slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Temperatures will dip to around 40°, and winds will pick up from the south at 10 mph, gusting near 20 mph. Friday brings the biggest change, expect mostly cloudy skies, highs near 55°, and a 50% chance of showers. Winds will strengthen from the southwest at 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, making wind the main concern.

The weekend starts calmer with mostly sunny skies Saturday and highs near 55°. Sunday turns unsettled again with a 40% chance of showers and highs near 50°. Rain chances increase Sunday night and into Monday, when showers are likely before midday. Monday will be cooler, with highs near 45° under mostly cloudy skies.