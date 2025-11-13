Mostly Sunny and warmer today

Clouds clear for a sunny day and highs in the 60s. Our normal seasonal temperature in Idaho Falls is around 45, so this is extremely above average and bright today. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day where the winds and downpours and mountain snows cross into the region and make for slick and lousy conditions . Gustst to 30+ and some mountain snow will affect travel. We take a cool down with highs in the 40s and freezing averages at night. Another storm setup cross up into the valleys by Monday and we've got another First Alert Weather Day with heavy rains and winds. Highs rebound to the 50's and we escape snow in the valley.

