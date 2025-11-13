Wet Weather Returns Friday with Gusty Winds

An area of low pressure moving in from the West Coast will bring unsettled conditions to eastern Idaho starting tonight. Showers are expected to develop early Friday, accompanied by breezy winds. After a brief break on Saturday with sunnier skies, another round of wet weather will arrive Sunday and linger into Monday.

Tonight: Clouds will increase overnight with showers likely after 5 a.m. Temperatures will dip to around 41 degrees. Winds will shift from the south to the west, averaging about 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Rain chances stand at 60%.

Friday: Expect a 40% chance of showers, mainly before mid-afternoon. Skies will turn partly sunny with highs near 58 degrees. Winds from the south-southwest will blow around 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows near 37 degrees and winds around 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunshine returns with highs near 55 degrees and lighter winds around 10 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows near 34 degrees and light breezes near 5 mph.

Sunday and Monday: Clouds build again Sunday with a 50% chance of showers and highs near 53 degrees. Rain becomes more likely Sunday night and Monday, with precipitation chances climbing to 60–70%. Monday will be cooler, with highs near 47 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.