Front passing through today brings wind and a bit of rain to the region

A front passing through means it will be unsettled for Friday. Count on clouds, wind, and rain, with some snow showers for the higher mountains. Highs will still be fairly mild in the 50s and low 60s so snow levels will be up there around 8000-9000 feet, and we're only expecting a few inches at most.

High pressure briefly builds in for Saturday bringing a bit more sunshine with similar highs in the 50s and low 60s.

More storms move through the region starting Sunday and continuing through much of the work week. Count on valley rain and mountain snow chances each day, Sunday - Thursday. Not every day will be a washout though, some days like Wednesday only have a small chance rain/snow and should bring some sun. Our series of storms will help bring temperatures down too. Highs will be in low 50s for Sunday with highs only in the 40s starting Monday. By Wednesday, a lot of the region won't make it out of the 30s meaning valley snow will be possible with some of the later-in-the-week fronts. As we get closer, we'll be able to narrow down any of those potential snow threats.