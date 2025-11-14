Nice Saturday with a cold front arriving early Monday

Eastern Idaho and western Wyoming locations can expect a pleasant Saturday before a cold front brings wetter and cooler conditions early next week.

Tonight: Skies will start mostly cloudy but clear overnight. Lows will dip to around 40°, with south-southwest winds near 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Light showers will shift east toward the highlands, and snow accumulation will stay above 7,000–8,000 feet, with less than 2 inches expected.

Saturday: A beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs near 55°. Winds will be light, starting from the south-southwest around 5 mph and turning westerly later in the day. Overnight lows around 40°

Sunday: Expect a wetter day with showers likely and highs near 55°. Winds will shift from the northeast to southwest at around 5 mph. Rain chances stand at 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers continue, mainly after 11 p.m., with lows near 40°. Snow levels will drop, bringing a mix of rain and snow as low as 6,500–7,000 feet. Mountain passes could see up to 2 inches of snow, while higher elevations above 8,500 feet may receive 3–5 inches.

Monday: The cold front arrives with widespread showers in the morning. Highs will only reach about 45°, and precipitation chances climb to 70%.

Monday Night: A few lingering showers possible after 11 p.m., with lows near 35°.

Tuesday: Conditions improve slightly with a mix of sun and clouds and a 50% chance of showers. Highs will be near 50°.