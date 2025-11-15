A more significant storm moving in for Sunday/Monday

After an underperforming Friday storm and a pleasant Saturday, we'll finally get a proper fall storm with cold valley rain and mountain snow starting Sunday and continuing into Monday. The heaviest rain/snow looks like it will happen overnight Sunday into Monday morning. High mountains could see several inches of new snow with snow levels dropping enough to impact some mountain passes for the Monday morning commute. Valleys floors will generally see mostly rain with zero to minimal (less than an inch) snow accumulation. We clear out a bit late Monday afternoon, but it doesn't last too long. Weaker systems move through Tuesday - Thursday bringing small chances for rain/snow and chillier temps each day. Highs will only climb into the 40s. The weekend is looking favorable for early Thanksgiving week travel with no storms in the forecast.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

