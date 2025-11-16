Rain/Snow tonight, heaviest east of I-15

We've had a few showers today, but the most significant rain/snow is still to come. Count on scattered rain and snow showers tonight with the heaviest likely east of I-15. High mountains could see several inches of new snow with snow levels dropping enough to impact some mountain passes for the Monday morning commute. Valleys floors will generally see mostly rain with zero to minimal (less than an inch) snow accumulation. We clear out a bit for Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, but it doesn't last too long. A second, albite weaker systems move late Tuesday - Thursday bringing small chances for rain/snow and chillier temps. Highs will only climb into the 40s through Friday. The weekend is trending dry, though another weak system means a stray shower or two in the mountains is possible. Temperatures will stay cool with highs generally in the 40s.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

