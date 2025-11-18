A few spotty showers for Wednesday and Thursday

An area of low pressure will stay to our south; we’ll see some of that moisture move through the region from that low, leading to a slight chance of rain.

Overnight, lows drop to the lower 30’s. A slight chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, there is a slight chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 50° with light winds around 0-5 mph.

Thursday there is a slight chance of rain and mountain snow. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Light winds around 5 mph, shifting to the north.

Sunny for Friday with high temperatures only into the mid 40’s.