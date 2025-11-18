Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A few spotty showers for Wednesday and Thursday

KIFI
By
Published 3:23 PM

An area of low pressure will stay to our south; we’ll see some of that moisture move through the region from that low, leading to a slight chance of rain.

Overnight, lows drop to the lower 30’s. A slight chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, there is a slight chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 50° with light winds around 0-5 mph.

Thursday there is a slight chance of rain and mountain snow. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Light winds around 5 mph, shifting to the north.

Sunny for Friday with high temperatures only into the mid 40’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.