Decent fall weather with a slight chance of rain

We have some light rain and snow tonight, mainly for southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming communities. There is also a stray shower or two in central Idaho. Low pressure remains to our south with a weak ridge of high pressure building into the north.

For Wednesday night, there is a slight chance of rain for the region. We’ll keep it mostly cloudy overnight with a low temperature in the mid 30’s.

There is again a slight chance of rain for Thursday, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. North winds around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 40’s. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph

Saturday, partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40’s.