Patchy fog with cooler temps and sunny skies

Published 4:00 PM

We can expect a mix of fog, clouds, and sunshine over the next several days, with temperatures staying seasonably cool.

For Thursday night: Patchy dense fog will develop after 11 p.m. under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip to around 30°, with light winds.

Friday: Morning fog will linger before noon, then skies turn mostly sunny. Afternoon highs will reach about 45°, with southwest winds near 5 mph.

Saturday: Expect a mostly cloudy start, gradually clearing to sunny conditions. Highs will hover near 45°, with light winds shifting to the southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies dominate, with highs near 45°.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow develops after late morning, but most of the day remains sunny. Highs will be near 45°, with gusty winds taking us into Tuesday.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

