Colder and holiday mountain snow

Morning fog through 11am with colder temperatures today. Highs reaching the mid 40s. Frosty starts around here with lows in the upper 20s this morning, teens in the mountains. This thread continues for the coming days with more chilly air and limited moisture for the valley, but mountain snow possibilities into tonight and the weekend for Island Park and then Jackson by Thanksgiving. More chances of snow may show up first week of December, now that Christmas music is playing on 100.7 MY fm.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.