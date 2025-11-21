Highs in the 40’s with patchy dense fog

Tonight, The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Idaho Falls and surrounding areas, including Beaverhead-Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and the Snake River Plain. The advisory is in effect from 11 PM tonight until 10 AM Saturday. Visibility may drop to ¼ mile or less, creating hazardous driving conditions. Safety Tip: Slow down, use headlights, and keep extra distance between vehicles.

Tonight’s forecast, expect patchy dense fog and increasing clouds. Low near 30° with light south-southwest winds around 5 mph.

Saturday, Morning fog will linger until noon, then skies will gradually clear. A high temperature near 45° with light, variable winds. For Saturday night, look for mostly clear skies with patchy fog after 11 PM. A low around 25° and calm winds.

Sunday, there is a chance of fog early, then sunny skies. A high temperature near 45°. Winds calm in the morning, becoming west-southwest around 5 mph later. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Monday, mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 40°. A cold front early in the week will also usher in a chance of wet weather, mainly for our mountains.