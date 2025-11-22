Small rain/snow chances for Thanksgiving week

A series of weak systems will slide through over the next few days keeping things a little cloudier but only bringing small rain/snow chances. There are signs we could have a legitimate cold snap by the end of the eight-day forecast, but questions still linger.

Tonight, mixed cloud cover with patchy fog. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Sunday, very similar to Saturday. Sunny for mountainous areas, but a stubborn cloud deck for the valleys means some won't see the sun until later in the afternoon. Temperatures still not overly chilly with highs generally in the 40s.

Monday, a cold front passing in the morning will bring mountain snow showers and maybe a few flurries to the valleys. Winds will pick up with gusts into the 20s expected. One nice thing though, it will clear out some of the entrenched valley cloud cover meaning clear skies for Monday afternoon and into Tuesday!

Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny but cooler. Highs only look to make it into the 30s and low 40s, but sunshine for most means it will likely be a nicer day for many.

The rest of the forecast brings more weak fronts. Count on increasing clouds with a chance of rain/snow showers each day through the weekend, though totals won't be overly impressive. As such, expect mixed cloud cover for Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s and a small chance of a sprinkle or a flurry. There are signs of a stronger storm for the weekend that could bring actual snow for the valleys and kick off a big temperature drop, but we'll have to wait until we get closer.