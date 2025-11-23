A Monday cold front brings a bit of mountain snow and a lot of wind for everyone

An approaching cold front does wind and some snow flurries to kick off the workweek, but a bigger more significant storm doesn't look to move through until next weekend.

Monday, a cold front passing in the morning will bring mountain snow showers and maybe a sprinkle or flurry to the valleys, but we're not expecting much. For most of us, it will be the wind. We have a wind advisory from noon until 8pm for much of the Snake River Plain. Winds will pick up with steady winds in the teens and 20s and gusts into the 30s possibly nudging 40 mph in a few spots.

Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny but cooler. Highs only look to make it into the 30s and low 40s, but sunshine for most and lighter winds means it will likely be a nicer day for many.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Most of it will be in the mountains, but a couple of rain/snow showers in the valley looks possible. Daytime highs should generally reach the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

The rest of the forecast brings more weak fronts. Count on increasing clouds with a chance of rain/snow showers each day, though totals won't be overly impressive. As such, expect mixed cloud cover for Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s and a small chance of a sprinkle or a flurry. A more significant storm looks to move through on the weekend that is expected to bring snow to both the mountains and the valleys. It's still too far out to tell how much snow we'll get, but those traveling should check road conditions before using the mountain passes, especially on Saturday. Finally, after the storm the big story will be cold air. It's far out enough that the forecast could change, but as of right now expect daytime highs to only reach the 20s for Sunday and Monday with overnight lows likely in the teens and single digits for early Monday morning. Brrrrr!!!!