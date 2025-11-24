Cold front delivering chilly temps for Tuesday

The Wind Advisory expires around 8pm Monday evening, as a cold front blows through the region. There are a few spotty snow and rain showers tonight, mainly for the higher elevations. Overnight lows will drop to the teens for the Snake River Plain. Overnight winds will be from the southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Cold and mostly sunny for Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Tuesday night lows will drop to the mid 20’s.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Wednesday with highs in the lower 40’s.

For Thursday, we’ll see partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid 40’s.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow for Friday. High temperatures will reach the lower 40’s.

Colder for Saturday with highs in the upper 30’s with a slight chance of snow.