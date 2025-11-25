Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny today before chance of snow tonight

KIFI
By
today at 4:02 AM
Published 3:53 AM

High pressure and sunshine today make it 38° Southwest winds 3 to 6 so it will be calmer.

isolated snow showers coming up tonight overnight mostly cloudy and 23 chance of snow is 20%.

mostly cloudy on a travel day for Wednesday and a high of 43.

Wednesday night mostly cloudy 26 

Thanksgiving day sunshine and a high of 48 Thanksgiving night partly cloudy low 27 

