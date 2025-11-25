Sunny today before chance of snow tonight

High pressure and sunshine today make it 38° Southwest winds 3 to 6 so it will be calmer.

isolated snow showers coming up tonight overnight mostly cloudy and 23 chance of snow is 20%.

mostly cloudy on a travel day for Wednesday and a high of 43.

Wednesday night mostly cloudy 26

Thanksgiving day sunshine and a high of 48 Thanksgiving night partly cloudy low 27

Black Friday a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon then partly sunny and 43High pressure and sunshine today make it 38° Southwest winds 3 to 6 so it will be calmer.

isolated snow showers coming up tonight overnight mostly cloudy and 23 chance of snow is 20%.

mostly cloudy on a travel day for Wednesday and a high of 43.

Wednesday night mostly cloudy 26

Thanksgiving day sunshine and a high of 48 Thanksgiving night partly cloudy low 27

Black Friday a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon then partly sunny and 43