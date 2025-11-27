A few storms ahead, most of them on the weaker side

A series of weak storms will slide through the region over the next few days. Temperatures will get cooler and closer to normal. We'll have some nice days in between those storms where the sun will break out making it feel nicer.

Tonight, slowly increasing clouds, chilly. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Friday, mostly cloudy skies, a bit breezy, with a few mountain snow showers. Totals will be minimal with 1-3" of new snow expected. As such, we really don't have any kind of advisories out for this system. The valleys may see a sprinkle or a flurry, but much of the Snake River Plain will be dry. Highs start to cool as we top out in the 30s and low 40s.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a bit more sun, calmer, but cooler. Not a lot going on weather wise for your Saturday, just grab the coat as most of us will only top out in the 30s.

Sunday, more clouds with another weak storm moving through. Once again snow totals are not looking overly impressive, but a few inches in the higher mountains are possible, with maybe some brief flurry action in the valleys. Daytime highs will still be cool as we top out mostly in the 30s.

The rest of the forecast plays out similarly with more sun for Monday, but more clouds and some snow potential on Tuesday, then a bit more sun for Wednesday. Our Tuesday storm looks like it has the best potential to bring some actual decent snow totals to the mountains with maybe something actually sticking the valleys. We'll have to get closer before we make that call. Either way temperatures will be cool enough with highs mostly in the 30s, that anything we do see will likely be snow.