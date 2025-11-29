A bit of Sunday morning snow for some

A storm tonight and tomorrow brings some snow showers to the region, though most of it will stick to the southern half of eastern Idaho. A more significant storm looks to push though on Tuesday.

Tonight, increasing clouds, chilly, with some early morning snow in the southeast highlands. Overnight lows in the teens and low 20s.

Sunday, more clouds with another storm moving through in the morning. The southern half of our region will do better than the northern half with this system. In general, it doesn't look like a big snow maker, but we do expect a few inches in the SE Highlands with possibly an inch in some of the valleys including around Pocatello.

Monday, morning sun, some afternoon clouds, chilly, and dry. No storms but we'll start to see clouds in the afternoon ahead of our Tuesday storm.

Tuesday, scattered snow showers with maybe a rain/snow mix for a few valley locations in the afternoon if it's warm enough. It's still a bit far out for specific snow totals, but 0-3" for the valleys, 3-6" for the highlands, and 6-12" for the mountains is a rough estimate. Look back here in the next day or two for more accurate forecast. One thing that will play a factor in the valleys will be temperatures. Daytime highs will generally top out in the 30s but if they reach the high 30s or right around 40, snow totals will likely decrease in those places.

The rest of the forecast stays busy as another storm looks to move through late Thursday with snow chances for Friday and Saturday. This storm is trending weaker right now so we're not expecting any major impacts, but we'll certainly be watching. Highs though Saturday will continue to top out in the 30s.