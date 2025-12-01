Scattered snow showers for Tuesday with more rain/snow showers expected Friday

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - A round of light snow is moving into the region tonight and will continue into Tuesday evening, marking the start of a wintry stretch of weather. The heaviest snowfall is expected across the Island Park and the Snake Highlands, while most locations throughout the Snake River Plain will see only a dusting to under an inch.

Tonight’s system will bring scattered snow showers after about 7 p.m., with skies remaining cloudy. Temperatures will gradually rise to around 30° overnight as light south-southwest winds near 5 mph move through the region. Snow totals will remain light, generally under half an inch.

Snow becomes more likely Tuesday, especially after late morning, as another surge of moisture spreads across eastern Idaho. Daytime highs will reach about 35°, with southwest winds around 10 mph and gusts near 20 mph. Most lower-elevation areas will see only light accumulations, while higher terrain picks up more persistent snowfall. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping to around 15° and winds becoming calm.

Conditions improve by midweek. Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 40°, accompanied by a gentle north-northeast breeze around 5 mph. Clouds return Thursday with a high near 30°, and a slight chance of snow Thursday night as lows fall to the lower 20s.

Another storm arrives Friday, bringing mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow to the valleys. Highs will reach the upper 30s, with a 30% chance of snow developing after midday. This system may lead to more widespread impacts heading into Friday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. These areas are expected to receive 6 to 10 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Elsewhere in the advisory zone, 2 to 6 inches are possible. Travel over Teton Pass may become difficult, and both the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday could be impacted by blowing snow and reduced visibility.