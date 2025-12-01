Snow moves in tonight

We start with patchy fog this morning. It’ll be cloudy around 26° and are high today. Will only get to 34 winds out of the southwest 5 to 10 gusting too close to 20mph 50% chance of snow tonight after dinner 28. Then on Tuesday snow starting around lunchtime and a high of 35. Winds out out of the southwest gusting to 18. Wednesday mostly sunny and a high of 39 Rain/snow chances drop back into the forecast by Thursday night and into Friday better chances on Saturday.

Winter weather advisory is in effect for Wyoming's Teton and Lincoln counties through 11pm Tuesday night.



